FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.85. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.63.

LULU stock opened at $297.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.12. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

