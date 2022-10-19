Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $28.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

