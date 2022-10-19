WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $148.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
WESCO International Stock Up 2.2 %
WESCO International stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 577,337 shares of company stock worth $73,704,661. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of WESCO International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.