The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $124,994 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $8.52 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $299.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

