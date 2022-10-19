Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $63.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WFC opened at $44.67 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.