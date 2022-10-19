FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Olympus Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a report released on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Olympus’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Olympus Stock Performance

OCPNY opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Olympus has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

