Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Price Target at C$39.14

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

First National Financial Price Performance

TSE:FN opened at C$35.77 on Friday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.68.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

