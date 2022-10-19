Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $40.05 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.