B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

