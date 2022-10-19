SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

