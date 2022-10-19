SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

