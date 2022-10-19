Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $78.60

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $752.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

