ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

