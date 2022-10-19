Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NYSE RDY opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

