WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $923.75.

NYSE WPP opened at $43.29 on Monday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPP by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

