FY2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million.

CAE Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.05.

CAE stock opened at C$23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

