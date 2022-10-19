Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $11,373,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

