Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

