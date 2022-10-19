Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WU. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Western Union Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

