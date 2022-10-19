Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $24.64 on Friday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Acme United

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

