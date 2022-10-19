Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $45.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $34.56 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 203,940 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

