XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

