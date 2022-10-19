Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.62) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.47). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

