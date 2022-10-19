Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ZBH stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.53.
Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $292,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 60.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.
