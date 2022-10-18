Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

