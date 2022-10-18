Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

