Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

WM stock opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

