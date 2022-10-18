Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 4.9 %

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

