Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

