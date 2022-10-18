Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $274,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 94,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

