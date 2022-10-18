Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,482,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

