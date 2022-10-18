U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,867 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.