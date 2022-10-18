KGI Securities Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
Intel Price Performance
Shares of INTC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
See Also
