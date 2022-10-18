Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

