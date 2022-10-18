Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

