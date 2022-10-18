Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

