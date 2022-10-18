Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,977 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,977 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.9 %

NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

