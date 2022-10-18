Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

