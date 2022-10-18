Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 200,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

