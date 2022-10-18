Lipe & Dalton Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,011,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,533,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.