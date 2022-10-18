Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

