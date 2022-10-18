NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 293.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. The firm has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

