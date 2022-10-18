Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. City State Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $423.40 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

