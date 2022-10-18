Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.93 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $337,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

UNH stock opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $423.40 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $488.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

