UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

UNH opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $423.40 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.73. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

