Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

