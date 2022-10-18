Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

