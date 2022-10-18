Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 90.6% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 64,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

