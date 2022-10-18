Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

