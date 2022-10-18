Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

